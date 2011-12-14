Dec 14 (Reuters) -

TOP REIT

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended

Oct 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011

LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS

6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS Revenues 5.81 5.64 5.97

(-2.6 pct) Operating 2.78

2.74 2.97 (-6.5 pct)

Recurring 1.99 2.00 2.19 (-9.5 pct)

Net 1.99 1.97

2.16 (-8.0 pct)

EPS Y12,809.00 Y12,690.00 Y13,922.00 Div Y12,809.00 Y12,400.00 Y13,922.00

NOTE - Top Reit Inc is a real estate investment trust managed by Top REIT Asset Management Co Ltd

