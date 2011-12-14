Dec 14 (Reuters) -
TOP REIT
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended 6 months ended
Oct 31, 2011 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011
LATEST COMPANY PREVIOUS
6-MTH RESULTS 6-MTH FORECAST 6-MTH RESULTS
Revenues 5.81 5.64 5.97
(-2.6 pct) Operating 2.78
2.74 2.97 (-6.5 pct)
Recurring 1.99
2.00 2.19 (-9.5 pct)
Net 1.99 1.97
2.16 (-8.0 pct)
EPS Y12,809.00 Y12,690.00
Y13,922.00
Div Y12,809.00 Y12,400.00 Y13,922.00
NOTE - Top Reit Inc is a real estate investment trust
managed by Top REIT Asset Management Co Ltd
