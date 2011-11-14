Nov 14 (Reuters) -

RECOMM HD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

239 mln 252 mln 270 mln

(-5.3 pct) Operating loss 12 mln loss 20 mln Recurring loss 10 mln loss 17 mln prft 3 mln Net prft 16 mln loss 549 mln prft 2 mln EPS prft Y74.13 loss Y2,460.02 prft Y12.82

NOTE - Recomm Holdings Co Ltd leases and sells IT equipment

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3323.TK1.