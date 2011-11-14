Nov 14 (Reuters) -

RECOMM HD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

4.99 5.47 5.16

(-8.7 pct) Operating 23 mln 1 mln 130 mln Recurring prft 8 mln loss 20 mln prft 120 mln Net prft 14 mln loss 316 mln prft 70 mln EPS prft Y62.98 loss Y1,418.11 prft Y313.94 Annual div nil nil nil

NOTE - Recomm Holdings Co Ltd leases and sells IT equipment

