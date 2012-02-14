Feb 14 (Reuters) -

ASAHI INTECC CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

June 30,2012 June 30,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.40 17.06 Operating 1.80 3.30 Recurring 1.78 3.30 Net 673 mln 2.17 EPS

42.45 yen 136.59 yen

NOTE - Asahi Intecc Co Ltd produces medical equipment, stainless-wire ropes.

