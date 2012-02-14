BRIEF-CVI Investments reports 9.3 pct passive stake in Galena Biopharma
CVI Investments reports 9.3 percent passive stake in Galena Biopharma Inc as of feb 8
Feb 14 (Reuters) -
ASAHI INTECC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2012 June 30,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 14.40 17.06 Operating 1.80 3.30 Recurring 1.78 3.30 Net 673 mln 2.17 EPS
42.45 yen 136.59 yen
NOTE - Asahi Intecc Co Ltd produces medical equipment, stainless-wire ropes.
NOTE - Asahi Intecc Co Ltd produces medical equipment, stainless-wire ropes.
Orexigen Therapeutics Inc - Expects total revenue for q4 of 2016 to be between approximately $13.4 million to $13.9 million
On Feb 14, 2017, Peter Roddy resigned, effective March 9, 2017, as vice president, chief financial officer