Nov 1 (Reuters) -
CLARION CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 80.42
93.32 175.00
(-13.8 pct) (+9.4 pct) (-1.9%)
Operating 2.42 2.30 5.30
(+5.3 pct)
(+7.4%) Recurring 2.28
1.85 4.50
(+23.2 pct) (+8.4%) Net
1.73 1.05 3.50
(+64.6 pct)
(+153.1%) EPS Y6.12
Y3.72 Y12.41 Annual div
nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
NOTE - Clarion Co Ltd is a top-class maker of car audio
equiment.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 6796.TK1.