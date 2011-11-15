Nov 15 (Reuters) -
SURUGA BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 53.13
51.46 102.90
(+3.2 pct) (-2.7 pct) (0.0%)
Recurring 14.08 9.63 21.70
(+46.2 pct) (-11.2 pct)
(+938.7%) Net 7.90
6.33 13.80
(+24.8 pct) (-7.6 pct) (+435.0%) EPS
Y33.02 Y25.77 Y57.99
EPS Y25.76
Annual div
Y13.00 Y13.00
-Q2 div Y6.50 Y6.50
-Q4 div Y6.50
Y6.50
NOTE - Suruga Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8358.TK1.