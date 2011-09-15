Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
TYO INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 22.64 26.49 24.00
11.00 (-14.5 pct) (-10.1 pct)
(+6.0%) (-3.8%) Operating 1.21 926 mln 1.20
450 mln
(+30.9 pct) (+130.6 pct) (-1.1%)
(-35.0%) Recurring 906 mln 584 mln 700 mln
100 mln
(+55.2 pct) (+365.3 pct) (-22.8%)
(-79.3%) Net prft 688 mln loss 322 mln prft 450 mln prft 50 mln
(-34.6%)
(-87.4%) EPS prft Y14.16 loss Y10.98 prft Y7.53
prft Y0.84 Diluted EPS Y13.95
Annual div nil
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div
nil nil nil
NOTE - TYO Inc produces digital content for distribution on TVs, Internet and videogame machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4358.TK1.
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
* Seeks financial rescue as air bag recall fallout continues (Adds company comment, details on Takata air bag issues)
PARIS, Feb 10 French carmaker Renault posted record full-year sales and profits on Friday and set itself ambitious new mid-term goals for both after earnings were boosted by a comprehensive revamp of its product range.