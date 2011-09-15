Sept 15 (Reuters) -

TYO INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jul 31, 2011 Jul 31, 2010 Jul 31, 2012 Jan 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 22.64 26.49 24.00

11.00 (-14.5 pct) (-10.1 pct)

(+6.0%) (-3.8%) Operating 1.21 926 mln 1.20

450 mln

(+30.9 pct) (+130.6 pct) (-1.1%)

(-35.0%) Recurring 906 mln 584 mln 700 mln

100 mln

(+55.2 pct) (+365.3 pct) (-22.8%)

(-79.3%) Net prft 688 mln loss 322 mln prft 450 mln prft 50 mln

(-34.6%)

(-87.4%) EPS prft Y14.16 loss Y10.98 prft Y7.53

prft Y0.84 Diluted EPS Y13.95

Annual div nil

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

nil nil nil

NOTE - TYO Inc produces digital content for distribution on TVs, Internet and videogame machines.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4358.TK1.