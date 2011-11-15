Nov 15 (Reuters) -
YAMATO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 71 mln 20 mln 26 mln
13 mln
(+246.9 pct) (+31.6%)
(+56.5%)
Operating loss 142 mln loss 222 mln
Recurring loss 161 mln loss 232 mln
loss 116 mln loss 60 mln
Net loss 198 mln loss 223 mln loss 117 mln
loss 61 mln
EPS loss Y1,030.83 loss Y1,164.12 loss Y608.12
loss Y317.05
NOTE - Yamato Ltd develops copy-protection technology.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7853.TK1.