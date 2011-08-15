Aug 15 (Reuters) -

FUSION PARTNERS, CO

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

335 mln 302 mln

(+11.0 pct) (-5.0 pct) Operating 144 mln 109 mln

(+31.7 pct) (-6.0 pct) Recurring 139 mln 88 mln

(+57.5 pct) (-12.0 pct) Net

loss 22 mln prft 161 mln

(-12.3 pct) EPS

loss Y162.29 prft Y1,184.32 Annual div

Y500.00 Y400.00 Y600.00 -Q2 div Y250.00 Y200.00 Y300.00 -Q4 div Y250.00 Y200.00 Y300.00

NOTE - Fusion Partners, Co sells database software.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

