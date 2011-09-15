UPDATE 2-Australian heatwave causes firms to power down, Sydney braces for blackouts
* Heatwave forecast to last days (Adds graphics, state energy minister comment, recasts throughout)
MSG TERMINATED Sept 15 (Reuters) -
HOKUETSU METAL CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
* Heatwave forecast to last days (Adds graphics, state energy minister comment, recasts throughout)
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years