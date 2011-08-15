Aug 15 (Reuters) -

G. TASTE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.17 4.10 8.10 16.36 (+1.5 pct) Operating prft 250 mln loss 101 mln prft 168 mln prft 377 mln Recurring prft 237 mln loss 123 mln prft 150 mln prft 361 mln Net prft 166 mln loss 582 mln prft 48 mln prft 211 mln EPS prft Y2.51 loss Y10.97 prft Y0.73

prft Y3.16 Diluted EPS Y2.25

NOTE - G. Taste Co Ltd operates a Sushi bar chain.

