Aug 15 (Reuters) -
G. TASTE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.17
4.10 8.10 16.36
(+1.5 pct)
Operating prft 250 mln loss 101 mln prft 168 mln
prft 377 mln
Recurring prft 237 mln loss 123 mln prft 150 mln
prft 361 mln
Net prft 166 mln loss 582 mln prft 48 mln
prft 211 mln
EPS prft Y2.51 loss Y10.97 prft Y0.73
prft Y3.16
Diluted EPS Y2.25
NOTE - G. Taste Co Ltd operates a Sushi bar chain.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2694.TK1.