Nov 15 (Reuters) -
A.C HOLDINGS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 260 mln 262 mln 339 mln
169 mln
(-0.6 pct) (-69.8 pct) (+30.2%)
(+31.9%)
Operating loss 288 mln loss 165 mln
Recurring loss 405 mln loss 155 mln
loss 6 mln prft 5 mln
Net loss 673 mln loss 668 mln loss 8 mln
prft 5 mln
EPS loss Y16.65 loss Y16.52 loss Y0.20
prft Y0.05
Annual div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil nil
nil
NOTE - A.C Holdings Co Ltd is a contractor for underground
civil engineering works.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1783.TK1.