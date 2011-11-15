Nov 15 (Reuters) -

A.C HOLDINGS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 260 mln 262 mln 339 mln

169 mln

(-0.6 pct) (-69.8 pct) (+30.2%)

(+31.9%) Operating loss 288 mln loss 165 mln

Recurring loss 405 mln loss 155 mln loss 6 mln prft 5 mln Net loss 673 mln loss 668 mln loss 8 mln

prft 5 mln EPS loss Y16.65 loss Y16.52 loss Y0.20

prft Y0.05 Annual div nil nil nil

-Q4 div nil nil

nil

NOTE - A.C Holdings Co Ltd is a contractor for underground civil engineering works.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1783.TK1.