Nov 15 (Reuters) -
AOZORA BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 64.46
69.76 125.00
(-7.6 pct) (-10.5 pct) (-1.3%)
Recurring 20.53 15.38 40.00
(+33.5 pct) (+100.6 pct)
(+39.4%) Net 22.55
14.18 45.00
(+59.1 pct) (+119.6 pct) (+37.2%) EPS
Y15.09 Y9.48 Y28.66
Diluted EPS Y11.50 Y7.23
Annual div
Y9.00 Y2.00
-Q4 div Y2.00 Y9.00
NOTE - Aozora Bank Ltd is the full company name.
