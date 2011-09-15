Sept 15 (Reuters) -
KUROGANEYA CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 15, 2011 Aug 15, 2010
Nov 15, 2011 May 15, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.44
4.32 8.98 19.01
(+2.9 pct) (+3.0 pct)
Operating 78 mln 55 mln 162 mln
617 mln
(+40.0 pct) (+93.5 pct)
Recurring 85 mln 53 mln
164 mln 620 mln
(+60.0 pct) (+91.6 pct)
Net 41 mln 28 mln
90 mln 341 mln
(+45.9 pct) (+135.6 pct)
EPS Y3.93 Y2.69
Y8.47 Y31.97
NOTE - Kuroganeya Co Ltd operates home centres.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9855.TK1.