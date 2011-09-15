Sept 15 (Reuters) -

KUROGANEYA CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 15, 2011 Aug 15, 2010 Nov 15, 2011 May 15, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.44 4.32 8.98 19.01 (+2.9 pct) (+3.0 pct) Operating 78 mln 55 mln 162 mln

617 mln

(+40.0 pct) (+93.5 pct)

Recurring 85 mln 53 mln

164 mln 620 mln

(+60.0 pct) (+91.6 pct)

Net 41 mln 28 mln

90 mln 341 mln

(+45.9 pct) (+135.6 pct)

EPS Y3.93 Y2.69

Y8.47 Y31.97

NOTE - Kuroganeya Co Ltd operates home centres.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

