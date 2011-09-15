Pub operator Greene King comparable sales up on Christmas boost
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
CHOUSHIMARU CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 15, 2011 Aug 15, 2010 Nov 15, 2011 May 15, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.35 4.47 9.06 19.03 (-2.7 pct) (+12.6 pct) Operating 136 mln 382 mln 437 mln
1.13 (-64.4 pct) (+69.3 pct)
Recurring 140 mln 399 mln 461 mln 1.16 (-64.8 pct) (+74.8 pct) Net
51 mln 181 mln 241 mln 628 mln
(-71.8 pct) (+45.1 pct)
EPS Y17.65 Y62.50
Y83.20 Y216.47
NOTE - Choushimaru Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3075.TK1.
Feb 10 Pub operator Greene King Plc said its comparable sales over the key three Christmas weeks were up 4.5 percent on strong sales growth in London.
* Seeks financial rescue as air bag recall fallout continues (Adds company comment, details on Takata air bag issues)
PARIS, Feb 10 French carmaker Renault posted record full-year sales and profits on Friday and set itself ambitious new mid-term goals for both after earnings were boosted by a comprehensive revamp of its product range.