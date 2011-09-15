Sept 15 (Reuters) -

CHOUSHIMARU CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 15, 2011 Aug 15, 2010 Nov 15, 2011 May 15, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.35 4.47 9.06 19.03 (-2.7 pct) (+12.6 pct) Operating 136 mln 382 mln 437 mln

1.13 (-64.4 pct) (+69.3 pct)

Recurring 140 mln 399 mln 461 mln 1.16 (-64.8 pct) (+74.8 pct) Net

51 mln 181 mln 241 mln 628 mln

(-71.8 pct) (+45.1 pct)

EPS Y17.65 Y62.50

Y83.20 Y216.47

NOTE - Choushimaru Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3075.TK1.