Nov 15 (Reuters) -
SACOS CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 11.40 11.25 11.57
5.88 (+1.4 pct) (-5.2 pct)
(+1.4%) (+0.4%)
Operating 249 mln 55 mln
(+353.5 pct) (+65.4 pct)
Recurring 221 mln
45 mln 198 mln 149 mln
(+381.2 pct) (-10.3%)
(-8.8%)
Net 39 mln 2 mln 79 mln
69 mln
(+103.2%)
(+111.6%)
EPS Y0.44 Y0.03 Y0.90
Y0.79
Annual div Y0.50 Y0.30 Y0.50
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y0.50
Y0.30 Y0.50
NOTE - Sacos Corp leases construction machinery.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
