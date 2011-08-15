Aug 15 (Reuters) -

THE FIRST ENERGY SERVICE COMPANY LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

June 30,2011 June 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.85 3.70 Operating prft 30 mln loss 100 mln Recurring prft 3 mln loss 131 mln Net loss 1.84 loss 1.59 NOTE - The First Energy Service Company Ltd assists in reduction of energy usage.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9514.TK1.