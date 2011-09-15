UPDATE 1-As coal shortfall looms, miners enjoy unexpected boom
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
Sept 15 (Reuters) -
SHOWA SHINKU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.70 4.79 Operating
12 mln 156 mln Recurring loss 26 mln prft 118 mln Net loss 8 mln prft 62 mln
NOTE - Showa Shinku Co Ltd commands a major share in crystal device manufacturing systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6384.TK1.
* Coal prices have surged, topping oil, LNG, copper gains in 2016
BEIJING, Feb 10 China's red-hot commodities buying continued at a near record pace last month, defying the seasonal holiday slowdown, as utilities, steel mills and oil refiners sought foreign coal, iron ore and crude to replenish lower domestic supplies.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Europe's top utilities are planning to invest tens of billions of euros over the next three years to catch up with the green energy revolution, driving a flurry of takeovers by tech and engineering firms of niche, smart-energy innovators.