Nov 15 (Reuters) -
MARUKYO CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 90.97 89.80 91.00
45.50 (+1.3 pct) (-3.1 pct)
(0.0%) (+0.3%)
Operating 1.77 1.80 1.80
1.08 (-1.4 pct) (-1.0 pct)
(+1.6%) (+1.5%)
Recurring 1.95 1.92 1.98
1.15 (+1.4 pct) (+0.9 pct)
(+1.7%) (+0.5%)
Net 924 mln 1.19 930 mln
590 mln
(-22.1 pct) (+46.0 pct) (+0.6%)
(+1.3%)
EPS Y59.90 Y76.58 Y60.27
Y38.23
Annual div Y15.50 Y15.50 Y15.50
-Q2 div Y7.75 Y7.75
Y7.75 -Q4 div Y7.75
Y7.75 Y7.75
NOTE - Marukyo Corp operates a food supermarket chain.
