SURUGA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 49.15 47.22 95.50 (+4.0 pct) (-3.4 pct) (+0.9%) Recurring 13.22 9.15 21.00

(+44.5 pct) (-11.4 pct)

Net 7.52 6.19 13.50 (+21.4 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+541.0%) EPS

Y31.42 Y25.20 Y56.73

Annual div Y13.00 Y13.00 -Q2 div Y6.50 Y6.50

-Q4 div Y6.50

Y6.50

NOTE - Suruga Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

