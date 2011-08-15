UPDATE 1-Aldi overtakes Co-op to be UK's 5th biggest supermarket - Kantar Worldpanel
(Adds detail, table)
LONDON, Feb 7 German-owned Aldi has
overtaken the Co-operative to become Britain's fifth
biggest supermarket group, industry data showed on Tuesday,
highlighting the rapid growth of the discount chain.
Aldi's sales rose 12.4 percent year-on-year in the 12 weeks
to Jan. 29, taking its market share to 6.2 percent, ahead of the
Co-op's 6.0 percent, market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said.
Aldi and German budget rival Lidl have in recent
years won sha