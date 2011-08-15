UPDATE 2-BP lifts break-even oil price after profit miss
* OPEC cuts to have limited impact on BP in Abu Dhabi (Recasts, adds details, analyst quote, share price)
Aug 15 (Reuters) -
THE FIRST ENERGY SERVICE COMPANY LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
June 30,2011 June 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.45 6.35 Operating 359 mln 240 mln Recurring 130 mln 10 mln Net loss 1.14 loss 860 mln
NOTE - The First Energy Service Company Ltd assists in reduction of energy usage.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9514.TK1.
* OPEC cuts to have limited impact on BP in Abu Dhabi (Recasts, adds details, analyst quote, share price)
* Shares down 1.2 percent, off earlier lows (Adds detail on output, analysts)
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy the retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).