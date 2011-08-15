Aug 15 (Reuters) -

THE FIRST ENERGY SERVICE COMPANY LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

June 30,2011 June 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.45 6.35 Operating 359 mln 240 mln Recurring 130 mln 10 mln Net loss 1.14 loss 860 mln

NOTE - The First Energy Service Company Ltd assists in reduction of energy usage.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9514.TK1.