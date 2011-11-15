Nov 15 (Reuters) -

NISHIO RENT ALL CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 73.35 68.30 78.47

41.97 (+7.4 pct) (+1.1 pct)

(+7.0%) (+11.9%) Operating 2.03 1.25 2.75

2.91 (+62.3 pct) (+428.2 pct)

(+35.6%) (+69.1%) Recurring 1.74 1.26 2.51

2.89 (+38.5 pct)

(+43.8%) (+66.0%) Net 374 mln 574 mln 1.30

1.55 (-34.8 pct) (+247.8%) (+257.4%) EPS Y14.01 Y21.48 Y48.72

Y58.01 Diluted EPS Y14.00

Annual div Y10.00 Y20.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y10.00 Y20.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Nishio Rent All Co Ltd is a leasing firm strong in construction machinery.

