Nov 15 (Reuters) -
NISHIO RENT ALL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 73.35 68.30 78.47
41.97 (+7.4 pct) (+1.1 pct)
(+7.0%) (+11.9%)
Operating 2.03 1.25 2.75
2.91 (+62.3 pct) (+428.2 pct)
(+35.6%) (+69.1%)
Recurring 1.74 1.26 2.51
2.89 (+38.5 pct)
(+43.8%) (+66.0%)
Net 374 mln 574 mln 1.30
1.55 (-34.8 pct)
(+247.8%) (+257.4%)
EPS Y14.01 Y21.48 Y48.72
Y58.01
Diluted EPS Y14.00
Annual div Y10.00
Y20.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div
nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y10.00 Y20.00 Y10.00
NOTE - Nishio Rent All Co Ltd is a leasing firm strong in
construction machinery.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9699.TK1.