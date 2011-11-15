Nov 15 (Reuters) -
YAMAURA CORPORATION
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 15.58 17.06 15.00
7.00 (-8.7 pct) (-3.2 pct)
(-3.7%) (-35.1%)
Operating 367 mln 550 mln
(-33.3 pct) (+6.7 pct)
Recurring 571 mln
684 mln 370 mln 320 mln
(-16.5 pct) (+14.7 pct) (-35.3%)
(-56.4%)
Net 267 mln 247 mln 200 mln
180 mln
(+8.0 pct) (+72.7 pct) (+25.1%)
(-62.5%)
EPS Y13.07 Y12.11 Y9.79
Y8.81
Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
Y2.50 -Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50 Y2.50
NOTE - Yamaura Corporation is a medium-sized constructor.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 1780.TK1.