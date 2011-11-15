BRIEF-Twin Cities Hospitality Partners Holdings says raised $9.75 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
Feb 7 Twin Cities Hospitality Partners Holdings :
Nov 15 (Reuters) -
AOZORA BANK LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 61.76 68.07 120.00 (-9.3 pct) (-8.7 pct) (-3.4%) Recurring 20.24 15.68 39.50
(+29.1 pct) (+191.9 pct) (+41.0%) Net 22.61 14.68 45.00 (+54.0 pct) (+177.9 pct) (+41.4%) EPS
Y15.12 Y9.82 Y28.66
Annual div Y9.00 Y2.00 -Q4 div Y2.00 Y9.00
NOTE - Aozora Bank Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8304.TK1.
Feb 7 Twin Cities Hospitality Partners Holdings :
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.