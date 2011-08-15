Aug 15 (Reuters) -
ONEX CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 5.14 4.20 5.35
2.63 (+22.6 pct) (-13.6 pct)
(+4.0%) (+3.1%)
Operating 631 mln 265 mln
(+137.3 pct) (+137.1 pct)
Recurring 637 mln
283 mln 650 mln 260 mln
(+124.8 pct) (+179.9 pct) (+2.0%)
(-23.3%)
Net 361 mln 365 mln 360 mln
140 mln
(-1.3 pct) (-0.3%)
(-29.6%)
EPS Y20.66 Y20.93 Y20.60
Y8.01
Annual div Y3.00 Y2.00 Y3.00
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div Y3.00
Y2.00 Y3.00
NOTE - Onex Co Ltd is a metal products maker.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5987.TK1.