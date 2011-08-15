Aug 15 (Reuters) -

ONEX CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.14 4.20 5.35

2.63 (+22.6 pct) (-13.6 pct)

(+4.0%) (+3.1%) Operating 631 mln 265 mln

(+137.3 pct) (+137.1 pct)

Recurring 637 mln 283 mln 650 mln 260 mln

(+124.8 pct) (+179.9 pct) (+2.0%)

(-23.3%) Net 361 mln 365 mln 360 mln

140 mln

(-1.3 pct) (-0.3%)

(-29.6%) EPS Y20.66 Y20.93 Y20.60

Y8.01 Annual div Y3.00 Y2.00 Y3.00

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div Y3.00 Y2.00 Y3.00

NOTE - Onex Co Ltd is a metal products maker.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

