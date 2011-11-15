Nov 15 (Reuters) -
NEXYZ CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 7.42 8.04 7.50
3.65 (-7.7 pct) (+17.4 pct)
(+1.1%) (-3.3%)
Operating 111 mln 252 mln 300 mln
55 mln
(-56.0 pct) (+170.2%)
(+519.9%)
Recurring 57 mln 239 mln 270 mln
40 mln
(-75.8 pct) (+365.8%)
Net 37 mln 72 mln
400 mln 280 mln
(-48.1 pct) (+967.1%)
EPS Y29.57 Y57.04
Y315.52 Y220.86
Annual div nil Y125.00 nil
-Q2 div nil nil
nil -Q4 div nil
Y125.00 nil
NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising
operations for satellite broadcasting service providers.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4346.TK1.