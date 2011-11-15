Nov 15 (Reuters) -

NEXYZ CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 7.42 8.04 7.50

3.65 (-7.7 pct) (+17.4 pct)

(+1.1%) (-3.3%) Operating 111 mln 252 mln 300 mln

55 mln

(-56.0 pct) (+170.2%)

(+519.9%) Recurring 57 mln 239 mln 270 mln

40 mln

(-75.8 pct) (+365.8%)

Net 37 mln 72 mln

400 mln 280 mln

(-48.1 pct) (+967.1%)

EPS Y29.57 Y57.04

Y315.52 Y220.86 Annual div nil Y125.00 nil

-Q2 div nil nil

nil -Q4 div nil Y125.00 nil

NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising operations for satellite broadcasting service providers.

