Aug 15 (Reuters) -
CHRONICLE CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.18 2.63 3.00
(-17.3 pct) (-2.6 pct)
Operating loss 549 mln loss 540 mln loss 600 mln
Recurring loss 555 mln loss 534 mln loss 600 mln
Net loss 607 mln loss 322 mln loss 650 mln
EPS loss Y12.65 loss Y0.72 loss Y13.66
NOTE - Chronicle Corp is a retailer of brand-name products,
including jewellery and watches.
