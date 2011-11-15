Nov 15 (Reuters) -
NEXYZ CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
640 mln 782 mln
(-18.1 pct) (-24.7 pct)
Operating loss 55 mln loss 26 mln
Recurring loss 73 mln prft 53 mln
(-58.0 pct) Net
loss 7.13 prft 102 mln EPS
loss Y5,625.98 prft Y80.85 Annual div
nil Y125.00 nil
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div nil Y125.00 nil
NOTE - Nexyz Corp runs sales agencies and advertising
operations for satellite broadcasting service providers.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
