UPDATE 1-Japan's JX sees higher output at Caserones copper mine, still below full production
* Output levels stabilizing after cost overruns, delays (Adds details)
Aug 15 (Reuters) -
MT GENEX CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 6 months to Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST H1 LATEST
RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales
427 mln 840 mln 1.90 Operating
66 mln 75 mln 210 mln Recurring 69 mln 80 mln 220 mln Net 38 mln 40 mln 115 mln EPS Y3.60 Y3.71 Y10.67
NOTE - MT Genex Corp is a trading company specialising in exterior products such as gates and fences.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9820.TK1.
* Output levels stabilizing after cost overruns, delays (Adds details)
* Fujitsu plans to buy back 1.9 pct of outstanding stock (Adds pix)
DUBAI, Feb 7 Dubai, one of the world's largest trading hubs, has linked up with IBM to launch a scheme using blockchain computing technology to process transactions and keep track of goods being shipped, IBM said on Tuesday.