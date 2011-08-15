Aug 15 (Reuters) -
G. NETWORKS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.68
1.70 3.61 7.83
(-1.2 pct) (-5.4 pct)
Operating loss 8 mln loss 13 mln prft 40 mln
prft 244 mln
Recurring loss 12 mln loss 8 mln prft 30 mln
prft 220 mln
Net loss 23 mln loss 112 mln nil
prft 166 mln
EPS loss Y0.98 loss Y4.77 nil
prft Y7.04
NOTE - G. Networks Co Ltd is a restaurant chain operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7474.TK1.