Aug 15 (Reuters) -

G. NETWORKS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.68 1.70 3.61 7.83 (-1.2 pct) (-5.4 pct) Operating loss 8 mln loss 13 mln prft 40 mln prft 244 mln Recurring loss 12 mln loss 8 mln prft 30 mln prft 220 mln Net loss 23 mln loss 112 mln nil prft 166 mln EPS loss Y0.98 loss Y4.77 nil

prft Y7.04

NOTE - G. Networks Co Ltd is a restaurant chain operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

