Nov 15 (Reuters) -

NISHIO RENT ALL CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 48.75 46.80 50.80

27.89 (+4.2 pct) (-3.8 pct)

(+4.2%) (+10.7%) Operating 787 mln 396 mln

(+98.6 pct)

Recurring 1.10 677 mln 1.55 2.23 (+61.7 pct) (+114.7 pct) (+41.5%) (+75.4%) Net 365 mln 235 mln 836 mln

1.23 (+54.7 pct) (+544.5 pct) (+129.2%) (+241.0%) EPS Y13.66 Y8.83 Y31.31

Y46.13 Diluted EPS Y13.65

Annual div Y10.00 Y20.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y10.00 Y20.00 Y10.00

NOTE - Nishio Rent All Co Ltd is a leasing firm strong in construction machinery.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

