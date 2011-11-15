Nov 15 (Reuters) -

SHOEI CO. LTD.

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Sept 30,2011 Sept 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 8.00 yen 9.00 yen

NOTE - Shoei Co. Ltd. produces and sells car helmets. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7839.TK1.