Nov 15 (Reuters) -
MANDARAKE
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
8.37 8.11 8.45
(+3.2 pct)
Operating 604 mln 625 mln 652 mln
(-3.3 pct)
Recurring 546 mln 453 mln 536 mln
(+20.6 pct)
Net 259 mln 250 mln 272 mln
(+3.6 pct)
EPS Y235.18 Y226.91 Y225.70
Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Mandarake Inc operates a second-hand bookstore
chain specialising in cartoons
