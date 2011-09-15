BRIEF-Jaeren Sparebank Q4 net interest income up at NOK 53.3 mln
* Q4 net interest income 53.3 million Norwegian crowns ($6.4 million) versus 49.9 million crowns year ago
MSG TERMINATED Sept 15 (Reuters) -
MARUSAN SECURITIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to
March 31,2012
LATEST
FORECAST
-H1 div 2.50 yen
NOTE - Marusan Securities Co Ltd is a brokerage.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
* Q4 net interest income 53.3 million Norwegian crowns ($6.4 million) versus 49.9 million crowns year ago
HONG KONG, Feb 10 (IFR) - Asian credit markets wrapped up the first week back from the Lunar New Year holidays with a decent rally as several new issues fared particularly well.
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)