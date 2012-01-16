Jan 16 (Reuters) -

ALTECH CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.85 17.00 Operating 259 mln 320 mln Recurring 331 mln 350 mln Net 48 mln 300 mln

NOTE - Altech Co Ltd is a trading firm specialising in imports of electronic systems and industrial machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9972.TK1.