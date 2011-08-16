Aug 16 (Reuters) -

CHUGOKU BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 110.00 111.00 Recurring 30.00 16.00 Net 18.00 9.50 NOTE - Chugoku Bank Ltd is a regional bank. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8382.TK1.