Sept 16 (Reuters) -

JEANS MATE CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012 Feb 20, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.77 7.62 11.84 (-24.3 pct) (-10.9 pct) (-17.1%) Operating loss 25 mln loss 748 mln loss 220 mln

Recurring loss 9 mln loss 734 mln loss 200 mln Net loss 696 mln loss 2.24 loss 1.10 EPS loss Y63.72 loss Y204.59 loss Y100.65 Shares

13 mln 13 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Jeans Mate Corp is a clothing chain store operator.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

