Sept 16 (Reuters) -
JEANS MATE CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Feb 20, 2012
Feb 20, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 5.77
7.62 11.84
(-24.3 pct) (-10.9 pct) (-17.1%)
Operating loss 25 mln loss 748 mln loss 220 mln
Recurring loss 9 mln loss 734 mln
loss 200 mln Net loss 696 mln loss
2.24 loss 1.10 EPS loss
Y63.72 loss Y204.59 loss Y100.65 Shares
13 mln 13 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Jeans Mate Corp is a clothing chain store operator.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7448.TK1.