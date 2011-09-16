Sept 16 (Reuters) -

THREE F CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.33 13.75 Operating 882 mln 455 mln Recurring 907 mln 495 mln Net loss 49 mln loss 322 mln

NOTE - Three F Co Ltd operates a convenient store chain in the Tokyo area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7544.TK1.