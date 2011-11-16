Nov 16 (Reuters) -

CSS HOLDINGS LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.60 12.42 12.47

6.30 (-6.6 pct) (-15.5 pct)

(+7.5%) (-2.4%) Operating 71 mln 147 mln 171 mln

129 mln

(-51.4 pct) (-21.2 pct) (+138.8%)

(-35.0%) Recurring 79 mln 152 mln 137 mln

110 mln

(-48.2 pct) (-11.5 pct) (+73.3%)

(-46.9%) Net 7 mln 26 mln 98 mln

91 mln

(-72.0 pct) (-81.7 pct) (+1233.3%)

(-40.1%) EPS Y146.83 Y519.17 Y1,957.60

Y1,813.71 Diluted EPS Y145.49 Y514.50

Annual div Y100.00 Y500.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y100.00 Y500.00 Y500.00

NOTE - CSS Holdings Ltd dispatches staff to hotels for kitchen and other works.

