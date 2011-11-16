UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
Nov 16 (Reuters) -
CSS HOLDINGS LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.60 12.42 12.47
6.30 (-6.6 pct) (-15.5 pct)
(+7.5%) (-2.4%) Operating 71 mln 147 mln 171 mln
129 mln
(-51.4 pct) (-21.2 pct) (+138.8%)
(-35.0%) Recurring 79 mln 152 mln 137 mln
110 mln
(-48.2 pct) (-11.5 pct) (+73.3%)
(-46.9%) Net 7 mln 26 mln 98 mln
91 mln
(-72.0 pct) (-81.7 pct) (+1233.3%)
(-40.1%) EPS Y146.83 Y519.17 Y1,957.60
Y1,813.71 Diluted EPS Y145.49 Y514.50
Annual div Y100.00 Y500.00 Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y100.00 Y500.00 Y500.00
NOTE - CSS Holdings Ltd dispatches staff to hotels for kitchen and other works.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2304.TK1.
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 Republican Congressman Will Hurd - whose district spans 800 miles (1,290 km) of the Texas-Mexico border - on Friday criticized plans under consideration by the Trump administration to build walls and fences costing an estimated $21.6 billion to deter illegal immigration.