Sept 16 (Reuters) -

KUSURI NO AOKI CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010 Nov 20, 2011 May 20, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 18.75 16.20 36.45 73.19 (+15.8 pct) (+20.5 pct) Operating 1.01 442 mln 1.58

2.77 (+128.6 pct) (-21.4 pct)

Recurring 1.02 472 mln 1.60 2.80 (+115.3 pct) (-17.3 pct) Net

591 mln 135 mln 906 mln 1.55 (+336.9 pct) (-56.3 pct)

EPS Y76.28 Y17.46 Y116.80 Y200.12

NOTE - Kusuri No Aoki Co Ltd runs a pharmacy store chain.

