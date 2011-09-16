Sept 16 (Reuters) -

THREE F CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.33 13.75 Operating 883 mln 460 mln Recurring 906 mln 500 mln Net loss 51 mln loss 320 mln

NOTE - Three F Co Ltd operates a convenient store chain in the Tokyo area. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7544.TK1.