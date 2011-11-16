Nov 16 (Reuters) -

NIPPON KANRYU INDUSTRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 11.99 12.47 10.70

7.15 (-3.9 pct) (+25.4 pct)

(-10.8%) (-12.5%) Operating 420 mln 749 mln

(-43.9 pct) (+374.9 pct)

Recurring 443 mln 768 mln 135 mln 385 mln

(-42.3 pct) (+382.1 pct) (-69.5%)

(-36.4%) Net 426 mln 706 mln 120 mln

377 mln

(-39.7 pct) (+307.6 pct) (-71.8%)

(-36.7%) EPS Y85.84 Y134.52 Y20.14

Y76.03 Diluted EPS Y32.24 Y48.34

Annual div Y3.00 Y3.00 Y1.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y3.00 Y3.00 Y1.00

NOTE - Nippon Kanryu Industry Co Ltd deals in traffic safety engineering works.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1771.TK1.