Sept 16 (Reuters) -
ASKUL CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Aug 20, 2011 Aug 20, 2010
Nov 20, 2011 May 20, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 49.77
46.38 104.70 220.00
(+7.3 pct) (+2.0 pct)
Operating 1.32 1.42 1.80
6.50 (-7.3 pct) (-37.5 pct)
Recurring 1.30
1.39 1.76 6.40
(-6.4 pct) (-37.9 pct) Net
857 mln 140 mln 900 mln
2.70 (+510.2 pct) (-88.2 pct)
EPS Y27.62
Y4.53 Y29.00 Y86.99
NOTE - Askul Corp is a delivery service company of office
supplies.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2678.TK1.