Sept 16 (Reuters) -

SYSTEM INTEGRATOR CORP

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months to 6 months to

Aug 31,2011 Aug 31,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 937 mln 800 mln Operating 88 mln 45 mln Recurring 78 mln 45 mln Net 40 mln 26 mln

NOTE - System Integrator Corp is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3826.TK1.