Aug 16 (Reuters) -

M H GROUP LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

745 mln 229 mln

(+224.8 pct) (+383.5 pct) Operating 86 mln 40 mln

(+115.2 pct) Recurring prft 103 mln loss 27 mln Net

loss 10 mln prft 76 mln EPS

loss Y94.65 prft Y688.76 Diluted EPS loss Y94.64

Annual div Y150.00 Y100.00 Y200.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y150.00 Y100.00 Y200.00

NOTE - M H Group Ltd is a mobile phone dealership.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9439.TK1.