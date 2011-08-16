Aug 16 (Reuters) -
M H GROUP LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
745 mln 229 mln
(+224.8 pct) (+383.5 pct)
Operating 86 mln 40 mln
(+115.2 pct)
Recurring prft 103 mln loss 27 mln Net
loss 10 mln prft 76 mln EPS
loss Y94.65 prft Y688.76 Diluted
EPS loss Y94.64
Annual div Y150.00 Y100.00
Y200.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y150.00 Y100.00 Y200.00
NOTE - M H Group Ltd is a mobile phone dealership.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9439.TK1.