Sept 16 (Reuters) -
GUN-EI CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 6.00 yen
-Q2 div 3.00 yen 3.00 yen
NOTE - Gun-ei Chemical Industry Co Ltd is a leading
phenolic resin maker. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend,
Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and
Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate
law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a
quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4229.TK1.