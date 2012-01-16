Jan 16 (Reuters) -

ALTECH CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.16 12.00 Operating loss 319 mln loss 240 mln Recurring loss 45 mln loss 200 mln Net loss 164 mln loss 210 mln

NOTE - Altech Co Ltd is a trading firm specialising in imports of electronic systems and industrial machinery. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9972.TK1.