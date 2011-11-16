Nov 16 (Reuters) -
WEBCREW
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 11.28 9.18 13.50
6.00 (+22.9 pct)
Operating 1.17
732 mln 1.80 600 mln
(+59.2 pct)
Recurring 1.13 799 mln
1.80 600 mln
(+41.6 pct)
Net 6 mln 321 mln
1.00 300 mln
(-98.0 pct)
EPS Y189.72 Y9,091.09
Y101.43 Y30.43
Diluted Y179.53 Y8,697.58
EPS Annual div Y4,500.00
Y3,000.00 Y20.00
NOTE - WebCrew Inc. operates insurance-related Web sites
