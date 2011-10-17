UPDATE 1-Malaysia Dec factory output up 4.7 pct y/y, above forecast

(Adds Industrial Production Index table) KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 Malaysia's industrial production in December rose 4.7 percent from a year earlier, helped by growth in the mining, manufacturing and electricity sectors, government data showed on Friday. The figure was above the median forecast of 4.4 percent in a Reuters poll, but slower than November's pace of 6.2 percent. Major sub-sectors that expanded in December were petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, el